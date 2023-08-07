Death toll in Pakistan train crash raised to 30

Pakistani authorities on Sunday raised the death toll in the weekend train derailment to 30 as rescue teams continued to remove bodies from the wreckage. At least 80 people were injured in the mishap, although both the death and injury totals may rise as rescue and recovery work continues, EFE reported.

Police official Ashraf Zardari told EFE at the accident site in southern Pakistan that rescue crews were “cutting into a (railway) car to remove possible injured people. There could be more injured or dead inside, but we’re not sure.”

The Hazara Express was traveling from Karachi to Abbottabad, eight coaches have derailed," Mohsin Syal, a railway official said.

In 2021, a collision between two trains in southern Pakistan resulted in 62 deaths, along with about 30 people injured.

In October 2019, 73 people were killed when a gas cylinder that passengers were using to prepare breakfast exploded on a train in southern Pakistan.

