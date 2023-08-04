Raeisi praises Iran championship in weightlifting C'ships

"The promising championship of our country's national junior weightlifting team in the Asian competitions in India once again demonstrated the merit of the Islamic country's weightlifters, who have been honored many times in various world arenas, and became a source of pride for all compatriots," President Raeisi said in his message.

He said that the recent successive brilliance in the sports fields, which is the result of the continuous and hopeful efforts of teenagers and young people worthy of this border and region, is a testimony to their talent and capabilities in building a more glorious future.

"I congratulate the hero-loving people of Iran on this valuable victory and appreciate the valuable efforts of all the coaches and staff of the national weightlifting team, especially the dear athletes of this proud discipline. I hope that with increasing support, we will see the continued success of dear teenagers in other fields and fields," the Iranian president added.

Iran's junior weightlifting team won 23 gold, silver, and bronze medals and became the champion of Asia.

The weightlifting competitions of the Asian Junior Championship were held in New Delhi, India, from July 28-August 3.

Iran's junior weightlifting team won 9 gold, 12 silver, and 2 bronze medals with 741 team points and in a close competition with Uzbekistan won the title of Asian Championship with 9 more points and stood on the championship platform.

In this tournament, which was hosted by New Delhi, after Iran's team, which topped Asia with 741 points, Uzbekistan stood in second place with 732 points. The Indian team won the third title with 672 points.

MNA/IRN