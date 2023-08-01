PMU confiscates large ISIL equipment depot in Anbar

The PMU forces managed to bust 200 rockets from the ISIL depot, according to the reports.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its escaped elements do not re-emerge.

Earlier in July, the Counter-Terrorism Service of Iraq announced that 5 ISIL terrorists were killed in Kirkuk.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

