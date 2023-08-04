ISIL confirms leader’s death, announces replacement

The terrorist group said on Thursday that its leader had been killed in “direct clashes” with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group in Idlib province in northwestern Syria, Al Jazeera reported.

The spokesman announced the group’s new leader -- its fifth -- as Abi Hafsan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are still present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist activities from time to time.

In November last year, ISIL said its previous leader, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, had been killed.

His predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al-Qurashi, was killed in February last year in a US raid in Idlib province.

The group’s first leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, was killed, also in Idlib, in October 2019.

SKH/PR