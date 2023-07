The terrorist group claimed responsibility for yesterday's deadly terrorist attack through a statement posted on its Telegram account on Monday.

The death toll from the deadly explosion in Bajaur, Pakistan rose to 54, with almost half of the victims children, police said on Monday.

A senior official with the counter-terrorism department said that 23 victims were under the age of 18.

Anwar ul Haq, deputy commissioner for the district, confirmed the toll.

