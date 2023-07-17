  1. World
At least 5 dead, 2 missing in flood in US Pennsylvania

TEHRAN, Jul. 17 (MNA) – At least five people were killed, and two others still missing following a flash flood Saturday evening in the US state of Pennsylvania, authorities said Sunday.

Five people have died and as many as two people remain unaccounted for after torrential rain caused flash flooding in Upper Makefield Township in Pennsylvania Saturday, officials said Sunday, ABC News reported.

The local police department stated that the area was hit by a torrential rainstorm which caused flash flooding along several areas throughout the township.

The department on Sunday morning announced that three people who were swept away by the flood were found deceased, and confirmed the fourth and fifth deaths later in the day.

Two children, including a 9-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, are still missing, according to the department.

Upper Makefield is a township in Bucks County with around 8,800 residents, located about 56 km northeast of Philadelphia, the largest city in Pennsylvania.

