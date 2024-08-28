Sweden charges 2 men with hate crime after desecrating Quran

Two men in Sweden will be put on trial for desecrating holy Quran last year, prosecutors said on Wednesday, DW reported on Wednesday.

The Quran desecration drew outrage in the Muslim world and raised fears of reprisal attacks in Sweden.

Swedish prosecutors, have said the two men are accused of committing "offenses of agitation against an ethnic or national group."

"Both men are prosecuted for having on these four occasions made statements and treated the Quran in a manner intended to express contempt for Muslims because of their faith," senior prosecutor Anna Hankkio said in a statement.

This is said to have occurred on four separate occasions, with the men burning Islam's holy book outside a mosque and in other public places, the Swedish Prosecution Authority said in a statement.

MNA