Aug 25, 2023, 7:54 PM

Denmark to ban Quran burnings, says justice minister

TEHRAN, Aug. 25 (MNA) – Peter Hummelgaard, the Justice Minister of Denmark announced that the country plans to ban the burning of the holy Quran.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Danish government will ban public desecration of the Quran, the country's justice minister said on Friday.

Peter Hummelgaard said the government will introduce a bill to ban the burning of religious scriptures in public places, Ekstra Bladet newspaper reported.

Public burnings of religious scriptures must be punishable by up to two years in prison, Hummelgaard said during a news conference.

Calling Quran burnings a fundamentally mocking and unsympathetic act, the justice minister said that the desecration of Islam's holy book also damages Denmark and Danish interests.

Islamophobic figures and groups in Northern Europe have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar attempts in recent months to desecrate the Muslim holy book, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the rest of the world.

