  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Jul 30, 2023, 7:30 PM

10 killed in central Russia fierce storms

10 killed in central Russia fierce storms

TEHRAN, Jul. 30 (MNA) – Ten people were killed in central Russia after strong winds toppled trees and heavy rains disrupted the electricity supply in hundreds of settlements, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

Eight of the ten were killed and 29 more injured at a camping location near Lake Yalchik in the Mari-El region, the ministry said, according to Reuters. 

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into the incident that killed three children.

Pictures posted by the ministry on the Telegram app showed cars and tents badly damaged and crushed by fallen trees.

Storms disrupted the power supply in 520 settlements, damaged the roofs of 41 residential buildings and seven buildings that provide social services in eight different Russian regions, officials said.

SKH/PR

News Code 203966

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News