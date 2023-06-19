5 dead after storms rip through southern US

Oklahoma was the state hardest hit by power outages, with more than 290,800 customers without electricity, NBC News quoted as PowerOutage.us reporting.

More than 110,000 in both Louisiana and Texas were out of power, while more than 62,000 were out in Arkansas and more than 53,000 were out in Mississippi, according to the power outage tracker.

The National Weather Service warned early Sunday that parts of the region were expected to get severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, along with excessive heat warnings and critical fire weather risk, defined as low relative humidity, strong surface wind, unstable air and drought, according to the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.

The weather service office in Houston urged Texans to take precautions as the heat index was greater than 113 degrees.

