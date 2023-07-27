6 killed, 46 injured in explosion near Syria's Damascus

The incident occurred on al-Sudan Street in the al-Sayeda Zainab suburb, where an explosive device planted in a motorcycle near a taxicab was remotely detonated, the state-run Syrian TV reported.

Syrian Health Minister Hassan Al-Ghabbash said that 20 of the wounded had minor injuries and were treated on the scene, while the rest were taken to hospitals.

He added that 11 ambulances rushed to the site following the explosion.

It is the second explosion in the area within 48 hours. On July 25, a booby-trapped motorcycle blast wounded two people.

MNA/PR