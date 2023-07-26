  1. Economy
Iran, Afghanistan discuss boosting railway cooperation

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian special envoy for Afghanistan and the head of the railway administration of Afghanistan discussed the development of railway cooperation between Iran and Afghanistan.

According to the Twitter of the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul, Hassan Kazemi Qomi met and held talks with Bakht-ur-Rehman Sharafat on Tuesday. 

In this meeting, Kazemi Qomi invited the Afghan official to visit Iran in order to examine the bilateral fields of cooperation. 

Iran-Afghanistan cooperation includes the operation of the Khaf-Herat railway, the completion of the route, and educational, technical, and equipment cooperation. 

The cross-border Khaf-Herat Railway Project is about 225km-long linking eastern Iran to western Afghanistan.

77 km of this railway line is built in Iran while 149 km of it is built in Afghanistan.

