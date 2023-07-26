Iran, Afghanistan discuss boosting railway cooperation

According to the Twitter of the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul, Hassan Kazemi Qomi met and held talks with Bakht-ur-Rehman Sharafat on Tuesday.

In this meeting, Kazemi Qomi invited the Afghan official to visit Iran in order to examine the bilateral fields of cooperation.

Iran-Afghanistan cooperation includes the operation of the Khaf-Herat railway, the completion of the route, and educational, technical, and equipment cooperation.

The cross-border Khaf-Herat Railway Project is about 225km-long linking eastern Iran to western Afghanistan.

77 km of this railway line is built in Iran while 149 km of it is built in Afghanistan.

