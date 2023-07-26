Palestinian youth martyred by Zionist forces near Nablus

A Palestinian was shot in the chest during the confrontations that broke out after Israeli regime troops stormed the refugee camp of al-Ain in Nablus and surrounded a house there, WAFA reported.

Mohammad Abudul Hakim Nada, 23, was taken to the hospital, where his condition was reported to be critical, and later was pronounced dead.

Zionist forces raided the after-mentioned camp amidst intense shooting, resulting in confrontations with Palestinian youths breaking out.

The Zionist regime has repeatedly targeted Palestinians under the pretext of trying to conduct martyrdom-seeking operations.

