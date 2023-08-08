Zionist regime vehicle attacked by roadside bomb in WB

The Palestinian resistance forces detonated a homemade roadside bomb in the West Bank early on Tuesday when the Israeli regime soldiers attacked the "Askar" refugee camp in Nablus.

Despite the fact that the occupying military vehicle was not seriously damaged in the roadside bomb explosion, the use of these bombs in the West Bank against occupiers has become a matter of serious concern for the Israeli regime.

Most recently during the recent raid by the Zionist Israeli regime in the Jenin camp, a powerful bomb planted by the Palestinian resistance fighters destroyed the Zionist regime military vehicle, as a result of which eight Zionists were injured, coming as a surprise to the regime's military.

Moreover, the Zionists are very worried about the West Bank being armed with firearms, and recently the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper wrote in a contribution that an armed intifada in that area could come at a heavy price for the Israeli regime and it was for that reason, Netanyahu's cabinet decided to grant financial aid to the Palestinian Authority in a bid to tackle the growing resistance in different forms in the West Bank.

MNA/TSNM2937418