Palestinian teen killed by headshot fired by Israeli forces

In a statement released early Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry identified the victim as Fares Sharhabeel Abu Samra.

The 14-year-old, the statement added, received his injuries earlier after the forces attacked the al-Naqqar neighborhood in the western part of the city of Qalqilia, sparking protests among the local Palestinian youths.

The troops responded to the protests with live ammunition, rubber-coated steel bullets, and teargas canisters as well as "concussion grenades."

The teenager was rushed to the Qalqilia Governmental Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Abu Samra was the fifth Palestinian to be killed by the Israeli military within no longer than two days across the West Bank.

Israeli forces had killed a young Palestinian man in the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Wednesday.

The official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported that the shooting that led to the man's demise, took place during a confrontation between local Palestinians and Israeli troops after the latter broke into the al-Ain refugee camp, west of Nablus, and surrounded a house there.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that the victim, identified as 23-year-old Mohammed Abd al-Hakim Nada, was taken to the hospital in a very critical condition, but was pronounced dead shortly after being transported there.

A day earlier, Israeli troops had gunned down three Palestinians in the same city.

The Israeli military said its forces had "engaged and neutralized" three alleged Palestinian gunmen, claiming that three assault rifles, a handgun, and other equipment had also been confiscated from their vehicle.

Israeli forces regularly launch deadly raids across the 1967-present occupied territory, particularly against Nablus and the nearby city of Jenin.

The regime has killed over 200 Palestinians so far this year, including 37 children and 11 women.

MNA/PressTV