Zionist regime's military martyrs Palestinian in Nablus

A Palestinian youth was martyred at dawn on Thursday by the occupying Israeli regime during an attack on the village of Zawata, west of Nablus, in the north of the West Bank.

The occupying Zionist regime has intensified the war on the occupied West Bank over the past few months. martyring and wounding hundreds of Palestinians since the start of this year.

Amid the intensified regime's campaign against Palestinians in the West Bank, more and more Palestinians are taking up arms against the occupiers in the West Bank.

Meanwhile, the Zionist settlers with the support of the Zionist regime's military carry out arson attacks and have gone on rampages on the Palestinians' homes and properties regularly over the past few months which have added to the wrath of the Palestinians against the occupiers.

