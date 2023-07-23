Iran deputy FM strongly criticize burning of holy Qur'an

During the meeting held in Tehran, Bagheri Kani described the reoccurring of the Qur'an burning in Europe as an obvious example of human rights violation, saying that the burning of the Qur'an is the most heinous action which violates the basic and obvious rights of two billion people.

He went on to say that the burning of thoughts in Europe shows the decline of human growth and progress in Western countries.

Burning the Quran means the return of the darkness of the Middle Ages to these countries, Ali Bageri emphasized.

He further noted that the burning of holy books equals barbarism and Swedish and Danish governments are responsible for stopping cultural barbarism in their countries, adding that Islamic governments have the special duty to deal with cultural barbarism by pooling capacities and synergy in an individual and collective form.

Mohammad Al-Khalifi, for his part, cited the continuity of the negotiations between the foreign ministry officials of the two countries as a sign of the serious will of both sides to remove obstacles in the path of developing relations and opening new doors for cooperation.

He also emphasized his country's determination to improve economic relations with Iran.

The two senior Iranian and Qatari diplomats also emphasized the Islamic world's hatred of the violation of the Holy Qur'an and called for collective action by Islamic countries, especially through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

