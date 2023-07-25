New case of desecration of holy Qur'an reported in Denmark

Five anti-Islam members of an extremist group set fire to a Qur'an in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen on Tuesday, the third such incident in Denmark in less than a week, following Qur'an desecration in nearby Sweden that received widespread condemnation from Muslims worldwide.

Last week, protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ablaze, while many other Muslim nations summoned the Danish and Sweden ambassadors in their capitals to convey their strong condemnations.

Iraq repelled the Swedish ambassador while it also recalled its envoy from Stockholm.

The cases of desecration of the holy Qu'ran take place under police protection in those European countries while their governments have claimed they oppose and condemn those moves.

MNA