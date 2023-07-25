  1. Politics
Freedom of expression no excuse for insulting sanctities

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Iran's foreign minister has once again denounced the desecration of the Holy Qur'an in some European countries under the pretext of freedom of expression, which led to huge protest rallies across the Muslim world.

Speaking in a meeting with President of Serbia's National Assembly Vladimir Orlić in Tehran on Monday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the desecration of the Qur'an in Sweden and Denmark has hurt the sentiments of two billion Muslims across the world, adding, “We condemn any insult to divine books.”

“We believe that freedom of expression must not be used as an excuse to insult the sanctities of Muslims and followers of divine religions,” Iran's top diplomat said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian foreign minister described as positive further expansion of Tehran-Belgrade relations in political, economic, and cultural fields.

Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that both sides would continue to exchange delegations in a bid to promote bilateral cooperation.

The Serbian official, for his part, hailed Iran's support for his country's territorial integrity and national sovereignty, saying that Belgrade is determined to boost all-out ties with Tehran.

Orlić arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking delegation. He has already held separate meetings with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

