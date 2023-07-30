'Black Seed' to compete at India's Kerala film festival

"On the night of her death, a grandmother gives a valuable diamond to Sam, her eight-year-old grandson with Down syndrome. The diamond does not belong to their family but her sons are determined to find it," the synopsis of the short film reads.

Houmayoun Ershadi, Alireza Sani Far, Sara Valiani, Diba Zahedi, Ebrahim Azizi, and Mehdi Masayebi are the cast of Black Seed.

The International Film Festival of Kerala is a film festival held annually in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital city of Kerala, India. This film festival started in 1996 and is hosted by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala.

The 2023 edition of the event is slated to be held from August 4th to 9th.

