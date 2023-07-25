US to send 32 Stryker armored vehicles to Ukraine: report

Washington will also send to the Kyiv regime howitzer artillery rounds, Hydra-70 rockets, surveillance Hornet drones, HIMARS and NASAMS missiles as well as Stingers and Javelins. Additionally, the US will provide about 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition, Associated Press reported citing its sources.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the US may announce a new $400-million military assistance package on July 25.

The weapons are expected to be transferred from the Pentagon's stockpile. The package will include "several Stryker armored fighting vehicles," demining equipment, ammunition for NASAMS short-and medium-range ground-based air defense systems, Patriot air defense systems, and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems. In addition, the US will transfer TOW and Javelin anti-tank missile systems, Reuters reported.

The news agency notes that the US authorities may change the composition of this package. According to Reuters, it will not include cluster munitions.

On July 20, CNN reported that Washington could announce a new $400 million military aid package for Kyiv this week.

MNA/PR