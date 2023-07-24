Iran-Russia 'unprecedented' military ties worried US: source

Late last year, as Russia risked depleting its missile stockpiles after months of fighting in Ukraine, Iran agreed to supply Moscow with arms, Business Insider claimed, referring to the concern of the United States regarding the increase of military cooperation between Russia and Iran.

Western allies of Ukraine made the unfounded accusations of Iran's military support for Russia in Ukraine's war but the authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran have repeatedly rejected the claims.

According to the source, in December, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby claimed Iran and Russia were forging "a full-scale defense partnership" that would threaten West Asia and the wider world.

Kirby said, "Support is flowing both ways," with Moscow providing Tehran "an unprecedented level of military and technical support."

As part of this burgeoning partnership, Iran expected to receive an unspecified number of Russian Su-35 jets, along with helicopters and even advanced S-400 air-defense systems, the source said.

Ever since the start of the Ukraine war, Western media and officials repeatedly accused Iran of providing combat drones for use in the Ukraine war despite the fact that Iran sought to keep a safe distance from the war.

Iranian officials have long said Iran does not take sides in the Ukraine war and is ready to support any political solution to the war.

So far, Iran has roundly rejected at the highest levels any involvement in the Ukraine war. Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has said many times that Iran is not involved in this war. In March, he rejected the lie that Iran is involved in the Ukraine war. “We categorically deny any presence in the Ukraine war. And such a thing is not true at all,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei also referred to America’s role in the Ukraine war, stating that America waged the Ukraine war in order to expand NATO to the east and now while the people of Ukraine are in trouble and grappling with problems, America and its weapons manufacturing companies are making the most of this war in terms of profits. And for this reason, they stand in the way of the necessary things to end this war.”

SD/FNA14020502000167