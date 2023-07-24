Russian diplomat reacts to drone attack on Moscow

"[It was] an act of international terrorism," she told a TV channel, commenting on the incident, TASS reported on Monday.

The Russian Defense Ministry earlier told reporters that "on the morning of July 24, the Kyiv regime’s attempt to conduct a terrorist attack on facilities in Moscow, using two unmanned aerial vehicles, was thwarted."

The ministry said that "electronic warfare systems jammed two Ukrainian drones, causing them to crash." No one was hurt, the ministry added.

Also on Monday, Russian sources reported that eleven drones downed or jammed over Crimea.

"Eleven enemy drones were downed by air defenses or jammed by electronic warfare systems in the skies over Crimea. An ammunition depot in the Dzhankoi District was hit. Besides, drone fragments damaged a private home in the Kirovsky District," the region’s head Sergey Aksyonov wrote on Telegram.

"Rail traffic has been suspended in the Dzhankoi District and a highway connecting Dzhankoi and [the Crimean capital of] Simferopol has been closed to traffic for security reasons. Information about detour routes will be available on the official resources of the Crimean Transport Ministry," Aksyonov added.

According to him, all the relevant agencies are working on the ground. Crimea’s head urged local residents to remain calm and only rely on official sources of information.

