Kyiv’s attempt to carry out drone attack thwarted in Moscow

"On the morning of July 24, an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using two unmanned aerial vehicles [UAVs] on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted. Two Ukrainian UAVs were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed," the Russian defense ministry said, Sputnik reported.

The ministry added that "as a result of the suppressed terrorist attack of the Kyiv regime, there were no victims."

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram in the early hours of Monday that at about 4:00 a.m. local time (01:00 GMT), drone strikes on two non-residential buildings were recorded in the Russian capital; there was no serious damage or casualties.

The Moscow transport department said on Telegram that traffic along Komsomolsky Prospekt was blocked starting from the center of Moscow towards the region. Later in the morning, the city transport department said that traffic was also blocked along Prospekt Likhachova.

