Raeisi emphasizes Iran’s support for Balkan region stability

Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks in his meeting with Vladimir Orlić, Speaker of the Parliament of Serbia, on Sunday.

The Iranian president said that the relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Serbia, especially in the economic and commercial fields, need further promotion and development, stressing the need to identify the capacities of the two countries and also determine the mechanisms for the development of relations in the joint commission of Iran and Serbia.

Emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for peace and stability in the Balkan region, he said that stating Iran does not see any obstacles in improving the level of relations with the countries of this region.

"The hegemons regulate relations with other governments only by looking at its own interests, and the leaders of the countries must be vigilant in preventing their destructive influence," Raeisi underlined.

Referring to the disgraceful failure of the sanctions of the hegemons against the Iranian nation, the Iranian president said, "The Iranian nation was not only stopped by sanctions and pressures, but from these threats it created many opportunities for growth and progress, especially in various fields of technology, which can help to deepen cooperation with different countries."

Vladimir Orlić, for his part, conveyed the greetings of the President of his country to Raeisi.

He also presented a report on the latest developments in the Balkan region and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for its support in establishing peace and stability in this region.

Emphasizing his country's interest in developing and increasing the level of trade relations with Iran, especially in the industrial and agricultural fields.

Congratulating the Islamic Republic of Iran government's success in achieving scientific, technological and economic progress, Vladimir Orlić condemned the inhuman sanctions imposed by the United States against the nations.

