Serbian parliament speaker in Iran for bilateral talks

Upon his arrival in Iran, Orlić was welcomed by the deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament Mojtaba Zonnouri.

During the meeting with the Serbian parliament speaker, Zonnuri stressed that there are no obstacles to expanding relations between Tehran and Belgrade.

He added that the two countries can continue cooperation in different fields including technology and investment.

Orlić, for his part, dubbed Iran and Serbia as friends, stressing the need for boosting the level of relations between the two countries in the future.

He further noted that several members of the Serbian cabinet are scheduled to visit Iran in the coming days.

The members of the Serbian parliamentary friendship group are more active now and are pursuing the development of relations more than before, he added.

He also invited the Iranian parliamentary friendship group to visit Serbia.

During his two-day stay in Tehran, the Serbian parliament speaker is set to meet Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

