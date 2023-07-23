Iran, Serbia have good, coordinated positions at intl. level

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Vladimir Orlić, who is on a visit to Tehran, on Sunday.

Referring to the 80-year relationship between the two countries, Ghalibaf said that parliamentary cooperation is very effective in speeding up relations between the two countries in the private and public sectors.

The parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries decided to develop the bilateral level of relations in the field of economic, commercial and tourism in order to increase the volume of bilateral trade, he added.

Pointing to Serbia's hosting of the Expo in 2027, Ghalibaf stated that Belgrade's hosting of the Expo is a good opportunity for Iran's commercial sector, to develop relations between the two countries as well as the countries present in the exhibition.

According to Ghalibaf, industries, energy, tourism, and agriculture were among the priority areas discussed in the meeting with his Serbian counterpart.

Vladimir Orlić, for his part, appreciated the principled and fixed positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the territorial integrity of Serbia.

He described Iran's non-recognition of Kosovo as a sign of taking side with justice and international law.

The Serbian official said that during the meeting with Ghalibaf, he had informed him about the difficult conditions that some areas in Serbia are facing.

He also pointed out that Serbia is striving to establish sustainable peace and security in the region.

Expressing appreciation for the fact that a room has been dedicated to Serbian books in the National Library of Iran, Orlić said, "We hope that this action will have a positive effect on bringing the cultures of the two countries closer to one another."

