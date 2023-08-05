Iran has no limits to development of ties with Serbia: FM

Iranian foreign minister received the visiting Serbia's State Secretary Ambassador Goran Aleksić for a meeting in Tehran on Saturday.

Amir-Abdollahian described the relations between the two countries as favorable and moving-forward.

Referring to the exchange of visits between the officials of the two countries, including the recent visit of the President of National Assembly of Serbia, Vladimir Orlićto Tehran, the top Iranian diplomat stated that Iran does not have any limits for the development of relations with Serbia.

The Serbian diplomat, who has traveled to Tehran to hold the second round of political consultations between the two nations, emphasized the importance of friendly relations between Iran and Serbia.

He added that the presidents of the two countries are specially interested in developing bilateral relations in different fields.

Aleksić expressed his satisfaction with the increase in the volume of trade relations between the two countries over the past year and expressed hope for the continuation of growing trade relations between the two countries in the future.

KI/5854530