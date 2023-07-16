Iran girls advance to final in FIBA U16 Women's Asian C'Ship

The young Iranians overcame the tough stand of the Hong Kong side, 64-58, to set up the Final meeting with the Philippines.

During the game, Ghazal Zamani Dehyaghoubi almost came up with a rare 20-20 outing as she finished with 18 points and 23 rebounds, together with 2 assists and 3 steals.

Helya Houdneh produced 16 points and 8 rebounds with a pair of steals, while Mobina Rahimi came through with a full line of 11 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block.

Dehyaghoubi and Houdneh contributed to Iran's mini 6-0 run for a 57-48 lead with 3:24 remaining in the game to bring momentum in their favor.

Hong Kong did manage to get within just four points, 59-55, but Iran were also able to provide answers. The latter doubled up on defense too, making it hard for their foes to get any closer.

Hong Kong will face New Zealand in the Third-Place Game on Sunday.

RHM/Press TV