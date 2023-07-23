Regional states can ensure PG security without foreigners

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday night.

Referring to the recent acts of Qur'an desecration in Sweden and Denmark, the top Iranian diplomat lambasted the heinous anti-Islam moves and urged taking decisive measures against the insulters.

On Friday, members of the Islamophobic and far-right nationalist group "Danske Patrioter (Danish Patriots)" burned a copy of the Holy Qur'an in front of Iraq's Embassy in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Earlier this week, Salwan Momika, a 37-year-old Iraqi refugee living in Sweden, stomped and kicked the Holy Qur'an, just weeks after he set fire to pages of the holy book outside a Stockholm mosque.

While in January this year, Rasmus Paludan, a far-right Danish leader, burned a copy of the Qur'an in front of the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm. The incident sparked outrage and condemnation across the Islamic world.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Amir-Abdollahian referred to his recent visit to the United Arab Emirates and called for the implementation of the agreements reached between Tehran and Abu Dhabi.

The Emirati foreign minister, for his part, condemned the acts of insulting holy books and religious beliefs. He also welcomed Amir-Abdollahian's proposal over holding a meeting between the foreign ministers of the Islamic Cooperation Organization (OIC) in this regard.

Considering Amir-Abdollahian's recent visit to Abu Dhabi as important, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for expanding the relations between Iran and UAE.

He further emphasized that his country is after solving the problems of Iranians living in the UAE within the framework of existing regulations.

In late June, the Iranian foreign minister visited Abu Dhabi and met with the President of the United Arab Emirates, sharing views on enhancing bilateral cooperation, especially in the trade and economic fields.

FNA14020501000336