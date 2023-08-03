Iranian president invites Emirati counterpart to visit Tehran

Iranian Ambassador to Abu Dhabi Reza Ameri handed the official invitation over to Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State within the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Wednesday.

In June, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian paid a visit to UAE and met and held talks with the Emirati president. In their meeting, various issues of bilateral relations in political, economic, commercial, cultural, and consular spheres were discussed. They also shared views on coordination, planning, and joint action to promote bilateral cooperation, especially in the commercial and economic fields.

The Iranian top diplomat also conveyed the invitation of President Raeisi to the President of the United Arab Emirates to visit Iran.

