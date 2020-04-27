FM Zarif, Emirati counterpart hold phone talks

In the phone call, the two sides offered congratulations to each other on the advent of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional developments, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and other issues of mutual interest.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian diplomat held separate phone talks with Oman's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah and Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali al-Hakim discussing similar topics as well as issues of mutual interest.

