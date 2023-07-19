Iran VP calls on Iraq to lay ground for private sector's role

The Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber received the visiting Minister of Labor and Social Affairs of Iraq Ahmed Jassim Al-Asadi for a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday.

Stating that Iran has extensive experiences and made great progress in various fields of science and technology, technical and engineering, knowledge-based products, and medical science, the first vice president announced, "We are ready to provide these experiences to our brothers in Iraq."

He emphasized the need for developing bilateral economic cooperation and building joint factories, adding "Creating a joint free zone can have a serious impact on the expansion of relations and the improvement of the level of commercial and economic cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad."

He considered resolving financial issues and barriers to banking cooperation as a prerequisite for the expansion of economic relations and said, "By removing the obstacles and creating a suitable platform for transportation and banking exchanges, the ground would be laid for the private sector of the two countries to play a greater role in the development of bilateral cooperation."

Mokhber pointed to the arrival of Muharram and Arabeen, and said the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help Iraq with tackling the challenges facing the pilgrims during summer hot days.

Stating that Iraq enjoys unprecedented stability now, Ahmed Jassim Al-Asadi said, "I hope we can use this opportunity for cooperation and joint investment and benefit from Iran's experiences and achievements in various fields."

Referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for Iraq and especially the efforts of the martyred General Hajj Qassem Soleimani in the fight against terrorism in his country, the Iraqi labor minister expressed hope that the bilateral relations and cooperation will continue in all fields and that "we will witness the implementation of the joint programs of the two countries."

He further said that Iraq is taking necessary measures to provide services to the pilgrims.

KI/5841235