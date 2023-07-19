  1. Economy
Iran, Japan stress boosting customs cooperation

TEHRAN, Jul. 19 (MNA) – The customs delegations of Iran and Japan emphasized the expansion of customs cooperation between the two countries in order to increase bilateral volume of commercial exchanges.

In a joint meeting with the Head of the Economic Department of the Embassy of Japan in Iran, the director general of the Office of International Cooperation and Public Relations of Iran Customs Omid Golzari announced Iran's readiness to increase cooperation between the customs of the two countries in the field of data exchange and holding training courses.

In the first quarter of the Iranian year, $2.5 million dollars of goods were exported to Japan and $10.5 million were imported from this country to Iran.

The main exported goods include gas condensate, methanol, floor coverings, carpets, wool rugs, cumin seeds, and pistachios.

The main goods imported from Japan include car spare parts, aluminum coils, iron and steel pipes. 

