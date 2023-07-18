  1. Economy
Jul 18, 2023, 2:45 PM

Iran's non-oil exports hit $12.5 bn in 3 months

Iran's non-oil exports hit $12.5 bn in 3 months

TEHRAN, Jul. 18 (MNA) – Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Mohammad Rezvani-Far said on Tuesday that Iran's non-oil export reached 35.5 million tons worth $12.5 billion in the first three months of the current year.

Iran’s non-oil export (excluding crude oil export) stood at 35.5 million tons worth $12.5 billion during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21-- June 21), registering a 1% and 5.9% year-on-year rise in weight and value respectively, Rezvani-Far said.

He added that a total of 8.6 million tons of goods worth $14 billion were imported to the country which shows a 24.42 % and 8.84% year-on-year fall in weight and value respectively.

The main destinations for the Iranian exported goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, UAE, and India, he further noted.

AMK/IRIB3918246

News Code 203406

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News