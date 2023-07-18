Iran's non-oil exports hit $12.5 bn in 3 months

Iran’s non-oil export (excluding crude oil export) stood at 35.5 million tons worth $12.5 billion during the first three months of the current Iranian year (March 21-- June 21), registering a 1% and 5.9% year-on-year rise in weight and value respectively, Rezvani-Far said.

He added that a total of 8.6 million tons of goods worth $14 billion were imported to the country which shows a 24.42 % and 8.84% year-on-year fall in weight and value respectively.

The main destinations for the Iranian exported goods were China, Iraq, Turkey, UAE, and India, he further noted.

