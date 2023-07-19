Q1 mineral exports from Iran's Bushehr hit $16 million

According to Ali Soleimani, a local customs official, a total of 371,332 tons of minerals and mining products worth $16 million were exported from Bushehr Province during the first quarter of the current Iranian year (started March 21).

The new data released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) on July 9 show that major Iranian producers of minerals and mining products exported 15.81 million tons worth $3.32 billion during the first quarter of the current Iranian year (March 21-June 21), to register a 48% and 7% year-on-year rise in tonnage and value respectively.

Steel manufacturing chain products (iron ore, semi-finished and finished steel) topped the list of exports in terms of value with an aggregate of $1.65 billion, followed by iron ore pellets worth $262.87 billion and copper and related products worth $201.75 billion.

MNA/PR