According to Farzad Piltan, in the first 3 months of 1402 (beginning on March 21, 2023-2024), Iran exported $2.3 billion to Iraq, which shows a 24% increase compared to the same period last year.

The economic official further added that natural gas, rebar, tomatoes, iron ingots, livestock and poultry feed, polyethylene, clinker, milk powder and plastic materials witnessed the highest growth in exports to Iraq during the first quarter of the year (spring).

