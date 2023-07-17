26K liters of smuggled fuel seized in Persian Gulf

Commander of Maritime Guards of Khuzestan Province Second Brigadier Lotfali Pakbaz noted that maritime guards identified and seized a smuggled cargo of diesel fuel in Bandar Mahshahr in the Persian Gulf.

26,000 liters of smuggled diesel fuel have been seized in this regard, he said, adding that fuel smugglers were trying to transfer this illicit cargo to Persian Gulf states.

A vessel has been confiscated and some two smugglers have been detained in the operation, the commander pointed out.

Subsidized fuel in Iran is seen as an opportunity for smugglers to draw huge benefits. Iran, however, re-imposed using fuel cards and rationed gasoline back in November 2019 which was aimed in part to take the smuggling under control.

AMK/IRN85172080