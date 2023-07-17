US gives ‘green light’ to Europe to train Ukrainians on F-16

“The president has given a green light and we will allow, permit, support, facilitate and in fact provide the necessary tools for Ukrainians to begin being trained on F-16s, as soon as the Europeans are prepared,” US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, CNN reported.

Sullivan noted Sunday that European allies have said they need several weeks to prepare training abilities and that the US would meet whatever timeline they set out.

“The United States will not be the hold-up in ensuring that this F-16 training can get underway,” he said.

The decision cements a stark turnaround for Joe Biden, who said earlier this year that he did not believe that Ukraine needed the F-16s.

