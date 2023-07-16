Iran to inaugurate tallest RCC dam in West Asia

Located 25 kilometers southeast of the city of Gachsaran in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province, Chamshir Dam is the fifth largest dam in Iran.

Chamshir Dam has a height of 151 meters and a capacity of storing 2.3 billion cubic meters of water.

Its construction began in 2012 with a budget of about 230 million euros.

The first phase of this power plant, with a capacity of 5.5 megawatts, became operational on July 13.

It is also expected that the remaining phases of this power plant will come on stream in early autumn, after the completion of necessary tests.

According to the design information, this power plant will produce an average of 482 gigawatt-hours of electricity annually.

