Gachsaran project symbol of turning threats into opportunity

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi made the remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the Gachsaran Petrochemical Plant on Monday.

Stating that the Iranian industrialists spared no effort to build this plant, Raeisi added that the operation of petrochemical factories paves the way for development and job creation.

"The Gachsaran Petrochemical Project provides employment for 3,000 people," he added.

According to Raeisi, Petrochemical factories are a step towards increasing production, creating wealth, and preventing crude sales.

President Raeisi arrived in Yasuj city of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province on Monday morning as his second round of provincial visits continues.

Upon his arrival at Yasuj Airport, President Raeisi said that this province enjoys good capacities and that the government will try to take advantage of them in order to develop the province.

During the trip, the Iranian president inaugurated Chamshir Dam, the tallest roller-compacted concrete (RCC) dam in West Asia.

SKH/President.ir