As of 02:44 a.m., the cryptocurrency lost 6.08%, selling at $75,555, TASS reported.

By 3:00 a.m. GMT, the Bitcoin rebounded to $80,786 (-4.63%).

Bitcoin is a decentralized system of cryptocurrency of the same name based on blockchain technology, which can be mined by any user - participant in the system, by creating new blocks of the system.

MP/