‘Imported elements' seeking to create chaos in SE Iran

In a major counterterrorism operation on Wednesday, Iranian intelligence forces dismantled a Takfiri terrorist network and seized a large cache of weapons and explosives in the southeastern province.

“Throughout the history of the Islamic Revolution and the Islamic Republic, enemies have always attempted to carry out acts of sedition and to plot [against the country]. Today, we also witness that if acts of stoking insecurity occur, these actions are carried out by imported agents who do not belong to this people or this region,” Khatib said during a visit to the southeastern province on Friday, PressTV reported.

He underlined the importance of public vigilance and unity in the face of adversarial plots, saying, "The enemies exploit every opportunity to create discord and insecurity, but the people of Iran have always stood against these conspiracies with awareness and unity. We must be more watchful than ever and not allow enemies to tap external elements to create chaos."

The Iranian intelligence minister said security and peace in the southeastern province are of paramount importance, calling for strengthening security through cooperation with the public and local authorities, while not allowing enemies to use the region as a base for instigating insecurity.

“The Ministry of Intelligence is thoroughly monitoring and countering any actions that stoke insecurity. We will spare no effort to maintain the security of the country and the peace of the people,” he added. “We must preserve the security of the country through cooperation and solidarity, and not allow enemies to achieve their sinister goals.”

Khatib also appreciated the people and officials in Sistan and Baluchestan Province for playing an important role in maintaining the security and tranquility of the country.

The counterterrorism operation on Wednesday led to the discovery of four warehouses used to hide arms and explosive materials belonging to the terrorist group.

According to local media reports, intelligence and security personnel confiscated 226 light weapons, including pistols, Kalashnikov rifles, and heavy machine guns such as Goryunovs.

Sistan and Baluchestan Province, which borders Pakistan, has witnessed several terror attacks targeting both civilians and security forces over the past years.

Terrorist groups carrying out attacks against Iranian interests in the southeastern and southwestern parts of the country are believed to be linked to foreign intelligence services.

