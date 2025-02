On the second and last day of the 33rd Asian Alpine Skiing Championship (U-27), which was held in China, Zahra Alizadeh won the gold medal in the women's category in the slalom skiing discipline.

Sarina Ahmadpour, another women's representative from Iran, came in fifth place.

In the men's category, Mohammad Saveh-Shemshki won the bronze medal in the slalom while Amir-Ali Alizadeh finished sixth.

Earlier yesterday, the Iranian skiers grabbed two bronze in giant slalom.

