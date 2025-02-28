Trump floats another 10% tariff on China

"This would be an additional 10 percent [tariff] on China. …This would be 10 plus 10," Trump told reporters Thursday during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House, China Daily reported.

Trump made the announcement after accusing Canada and Mexico of not stemming illicit fentanyl entering the United States.

US economists and trade groups said that any extra tariffs will likely hit American consumers the hardest.

In early February, a 25 percent tariff that was set to go into effect on goods from Mexico and Canada was put on hold for a month after both countries vowed to send more troops to the border, and Canada appointed a fentanyl czar.

