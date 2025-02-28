  1. Politics
Feb 28, 2025, 11:01 AM

Shoigu:

Moscow, Beijing hold similar positions on Intl. issues

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (MNA) – Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who also serves as Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, during his working visit to China.

According to Shoigu, Russia and China hold similar approaches to key international and regional issues.

The two countries share a common position at the United Nations and its Security Council, as well as at G20 and other venues, he added. "We are grateful to China for supporting Russia’s presidency of BRICS last year," Shoigu stated, according to TASS.

Earlier, the Russian Security Council said that Shoigu had arrived in Beijing for a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and China’s top diplomat Wang. The two sides are expected to discuss bilateral security-related issues as well as international and regional problems.

