China warns US after Trump impose tariffs on Chinese goods

Trump on Thursday flagged an additional 10 percent duty on Chinese imports.

The US president said on Truth Social that the new tariff, which would come on top of a 10 percent duty imposed on Chinese goods earlier this month, would be imposed next month in response to the “very high and unacceptable levels” of fentanyl entering the US, Al Jazeera reported.

China has warned the United States of “countermeasures” after US President Donald Trump announced he would impose new tariffs on Chinese goods in response to the smuggling of fentanyl.

Hitting back at Trump’s comments on Friday, China’s Ministry of Commerce said Chinese laws on drugs were among the strictest in the world and Washington was “shifting the blame and shirking responsibility”.

“China urges the US not to repeat its mistakes and to return to the correct path of resolving disputes through equal dialogue as soon as possible,” a ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

“If the US insists on proceeding with this course of action, China will take all necessary countermeasures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

TM/PR