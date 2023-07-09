Iran fall short against Argentina: 2023 VNL

Agustin Loser scored 21 points for Argentina and Iran’s Morteza Sharifi earned 16 points.

It was Iran’s ninth defeat in 11 matches in the 2023 VNL.

Team Melli will meet Cuba early Monday.

The VNL Preliminary Phase features three weeks of competition, with each of the 16 teams playing 12 matches.

The eight best-ranked national teams in the Preliminary Phase will qualify for the Final Phase, which will be held in Gdańsk, Poland, from July 19-23 – host country Poland are already guaranteed a spot.

MNA/TT