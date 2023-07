TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – The official see-off ceremony of Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi to Africa’s visit was held at Mehrabad Airport late on Tuesday.

While at the airport, Raeisi clarified that, unlike some countries that retained an exploitative and colonialistic attitude towards African nations, "Iran's perspective of cooperation with Africa was based on synergy and relied on the human dignity of the people of the continent."