Tehran, Nairobi set goal to enhance economic relations

President Raeisi made the remarks in the joint press conference with his Kenyan counterpart William Samui Ruto in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi on Wednesday.

Expressing a desire for the development of relations between Iran and Kenya, Raeisi said that in his meeting with the Kenyan president, the two leaders emphasized their determination to expand relations in the fields of culture and trade.

Describing his trip as a turning point in bilateral relations, he said that this trip can create a good market for Iranian products in Kenya and East Africa.

Referring to Tehran and Nairobi's common position regarding the fight against drug trafficking, Raeisi said that the two countries can cooperate in this field.

He further appreciated the Kenyan government and people for their hospitality and expressed hope to host the President of Kenya in Tehran.

Raeisi also expressed hope that Tehran's relations with Kenya will be developed to an acceptable level.

